Ten degrees were awarded at the 175th annual St. Vincent Seminary commencement on Friday, May 21.
The Most Rev. Edward C. Malesic, JCL, bishop of the Diocese of Cleveland and former bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, received an honorary doctor of divinity degree.
Pope Francis appointed Bishop Malesic to be the fifth bishop of Greensburg on April 24, 2015. Malesic was ordained and installed as bishop of Greensburg on July 13, 2015, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral.
Bishop Malesic was appointed by Pope Francis as the 12th Bishop of Cleveland on July 16, 2020, and installed on Sept. 14, 2020.
Bishop Malesic is a 1978 graduate of Central Dauphin East High School, Harrisburg, and attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville as a biology major for three years prior to entering the seminary. In 1981 he was accepted into the seminary program at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, where he received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 1983. He continued his theological studies at the Josephinum and was awarded a master of divinity degree in 1987.
In 1996, Bishop Nicholas C. Dattilo sent him to study canon law at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. Bishop Malesic received his licentiate in canon law in 1998 and served the Diocese of Harrisburg’s Tribunal in various capacities, including auditor, adjutant judicial vicar and secretary for canonical services. He was appointed judicial vicar in 2006, a position he held when he was named bishop of Greensburg.
Malesic served in various pastoral assignments and campus ministry positions in the Diocese of Harrisburg.
ST. VINCENT ARCHABBEY
Brother Cassian (Lamar) Edwards, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey received the master of divinity degree, magna cum laude. He also received the Demetrius R. Dumm, OSB, Sacred Scripture Award, which is given by the Scripture faculty to “the student who most demonstrates excellence in the study of Sacred Scripture.” He was ordained to the diaconate on May 23, 2020, by Bishop Malesic in the basilica. He was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Larry J. Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg on May 22, 2021. He is the son of Angela Gonzalez of Metairie, Louisiana, and the late Walton Lamar Edwards III. He is a 2007 graduate of Archbishop Rummel High School. He graduated from Our Lady of the Holy Cross College in 2011 with a bachelor of arts degree in theology. He has also done a graduate course at Notre Dame Seminary, Louisiana.
Brother Samuel Anderson Pinheiro, OSB of São Bento Monastery, Brazil, received the Master of Divinity degree. He is the son of Adão Jose Pinheiro and Vanía Aparecida Pedro Pinheiro of Limeíra, Brazil. He is a 2008 graduate of Colegio Pro Cotil, Limeíra, São Paulo, Brazil. He has a licentiate in philosophy degree (Ph.L.) from the Pontificia Universidade Catolica de Campinas. He was ordained to the diaconate by Bishop Kulick of the Diocese of Greensburg on May 22, 2021.
Brother Gilbert Kagan Heater, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey received the master of arts in Catholic philosophical studies degree, summa cum laude. He is the son of Richard W. and Diane O. Heater of East Stroudsburg. He studied at Lancaster Bible College, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in music composition in 2009. He also studied at Liberty University. He entered the Benedictine monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice in 2017.
Brother Angelo Kurt Lichtenstein, OSB, of St. Vincent Archabbey received the master of arts in Catholic philosophical studies degree, summa cum laude. He is the son of Gary Lichtenstein and Maria Alampi of Sandyston, New Jersey. His sister is Emily Lichtenstein of Newton, New Jersey. He is a 2008 graduate of Kittatinny Regional High School in Newton. He earned a bachelor of science degree in physics from The Citadel in 2012. He entered the monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey in 2018.
