St. Vincent monk celebrating 60th anniversary

The Rev. Mario Fulgenzi, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, is celebrating 60 years of vows in 2022.
A native of Vandergrift, he has served in the Greensburg diocese, including St. Vincent Basilica Parish, and, prior to retirement, served for 17 years as pastor of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Virginia Beach, Virginia. He also spent many years serving in the archabbey’s mission in Brazil.
Father Mario was born in Vandergrift. His sister, Joann, resides in Vandergrift, and his brother, Ernest Fulgenzi, resides in Lower Burrell.
A 1959 graduate of St. Vincent Preparatory School, he received a Bachelor of Arts degree from St. Vincent College in 1964, and master’s degrees from St. Vincent Seminary and the Stigmatine Fathers in Campinas, Brazil, in 1968. He has also done further studies at the Catholic Pontifical University of Campinas, Brazil.
He entered the Benedictine monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey in 1961. He made simple profession of vows on July 2, 1962, and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1965. He was ordained a deacon in Brazil, and a priest on Aug. 15, 1968, in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica by the late Bishop William Connare of Greensburg.
At St. Vincent Archabbey, Father Mario was socius of brother candidates, and an assistant for the Benedictine Foreign Mission Society and St. Vincent College Bookstore. In 1967, he was assigned to the archabbey’s foundation in Brazil, the Monastery of St. Benedict in Vinhedo, São Paulo, Brazil. In Brazil, at various times, he was director of the retreat house and program; local coordinator of Youth Ministry, regional coordinator of the Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist, parochial vicar and spiritual counselor to married couple groups (Teams of Mary), master of formation, and prior. Father Mario was co–founder and member of the board of directors of a school for special needs children in Vinhedo.
He returned to the archabbey in 1995 and was named pastor of St. Vincent Basilica on Feb. 1, 1996, serving there until August of 2000, when he was named pastor of St. Gregory the Great Parish, Virginia Beach. He served in Virginia Beach from 2000 until 2017, when he returned to the archabbey. Upon his return, he was named assistant to the archabbot (2017-present), according to Kim Metzgar, director of archabbey and seminary public relations.
