The St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) recently announced the return of senior business analyst Peter Tulk to its organization.
Tulk will be responsible for assisting existing small businesses and entrepreneurs meet the numerous economic challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
His consulting efforts will be supported through Federal Cares Act funding acquired in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tulk attended Sir George Williams University earning a bachelor of science degree in mathematics.
For approximately 20 years, he served as a management consultant with the St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center.
The St. Vincent College Small Business Development Center is part of a statewide system of university-based economic development organizations, whose mission is to provide high quality education and consulting to entrepreneurs, to help them start and grow their businesses in the competitive global economy.
If your business is experiencing difficulties due to the pandemic, contact the SBDC at 724-537-4572 or visit http://www.stvincent.edu/sbdc.
