St. Vincent College recently announced the appointment of Justin Fabin as the college’s new chief information officer (CIO).
Fabin, who has served as SVC’s director of cybersecurity and technical services since 2011, has more than 20 years of professional experience in computing and information technology.
In his role of CIO, Fabin will direct the overall operations and performance of technology at St. Vincent College, Seminary and Abbey and will oversee St. Vincent’s Information Technology Department and its 12 full-time employees and numerous student workers.
“I am pleased to welcome Justin into this leadership role,” said St. Vincent College president Father Paul R. Taylor, OSB.
“The quality of work he has produced during his nine years at Saint Vincent clearly demonstrates that he is prepared for this new challenge. I am confident that Justin will excel in this vital position.”
“I am humbled to have the opportunity to serve the Abbey, College and our incredible technology department as CIO at St. Vincent,” said Fabin. “The leadership of Father Paul and executive vice president Dr. Jeff Mallory has provided a strong foundation for which our IT team looks forward to building upon, including carrying on the Benedictine value of serving others.”
Fabin joined the St. Vincent staff in Oct. 2011 as the director of technical services. Along with supporting the technological needs of the St. Vincent community and assisting with the development of multiple IT strategic plans and security plans, he has also been responsible for overseeing network infrastructure, administration and cybersecurity; internet and cable television; multimedia systems; telecommunications; Service Desk operations; database and system administration; Microsoft365; and user training.
Fabin has served as IT project manager for a number of major on-campus construction and renovation projects at St. Vincent, including the Sis and Herman Dupré Science Pavilion and the Dale P. Latimer Library, while he has also spearheaded network, multimedia and technological upgrades in residence halls, classrooms and offices across campus. In 2015, the St. Vincent College Student Government Association selected Fabin as the College’s Administrator of the Year.
Prior to joining the St. Vincent community, Fabin worked in the Information Technology Department at Waynesburg University from 2006-11, holding the position of help desk administrator before being elevated to the director of network services. Along with overseeing the management of network infrastructure, administration and security, as well as database/system administration, user training and the campus help desk, he was responsible for the technical administration, support and network management of Waynesburg’s four campuses across southwestern Pennsylvania.
He began his IT career in Aug. 2000 as the application trainer at New Horizons CLC in Pittsburgh. Within three years, he earned promotions to the positions of technical trainer and facilities manager/systems administrator. He was responsible for all IT administration and led multiple network migrations, implementations of firewalls and SPAM management and spearheaded staff training on all Microsoft software.
Fabin graduated from Washington & Jefferson College in 1998 with a bachelor’s degree in history and was a linebacker for four years on the Presidents’ nationally-ranked football team. He would go on to earn an M.B.A. from Waynesburg University.
He holds ITIL, CompTIA A+ and CompTIA Network certifications, while he was also a previous Microsoft Certified Engineer and Microsoft Certified Trainer.
A native of Monongahela, Fabin and his wife, Chrissy, reside in Belle Vernon and are parents of one daughter, Abigail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.