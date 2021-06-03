St. Vincent College graduates to attend professional health schools

The Pre-Professional Health Committee of St. Vincent College’s Herbert W. Boyer School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Computing has announced that four seniors have been accepted into and will attend professional health schools following their May 22 graduation from St. Vincent College.
Mary Anand, a biochemistry major from Wexford, will attend Eastern Virginia Medical School to pursue a doctor of medicine degree.
Michael Cella, a biology major from Pittsburgh (15221), will attend Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to pursue a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree.
Lauren Diamond, a biology major from Smithfield, will attend Salus University to pursue a doctor of optometry degree.
Scott Meyers, a biology major from Greensburg, will attend Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine to pursue a doctor of osteopathic medicine degree.
