A total of 801 students were named to the dean’s list at St. Vincent College for the 2020 spring semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for academic affairs. In order to qualify for the college’s dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 21 states and three foreign countries, including Alaska, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., China, Hungary, and Venezuela.
Area students are listed below, according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s class year and academic major(s):
ACME
Cara Geary, senior, English; Carlie Neiderhiser, sophomore, engineering; Kimberly Weinman, sophomore, psychology
BLACK LICK
Ryan Shirley, junior, marketing
BLAIRSVILLE
Kayla Bertolino, junior, accounting; Morgan Elrick, senior, bioinformatics; Spencer McKee, sophomore, finance
BRADENVILLE
Levi Humberger, senior, management; Kayla VanTassel, senior, psychology
CRABTREE
Dominic Defabo, sophomore, international business; Julie Watkins, senior, management
DERRY
Zachary Baum, junior, communication; Alice Bortz, senior, graphic design; Brian Cignetti, senior, bioinformatics; Alaina Dorazio, junior, biology; Ava Dorazio, freshman, biology; Nickolas Feliciani, sophomore, computer science; Heather Ramsey, senior, early childhood education; Logan Seybold, junior, history; Haley D. Smolleck, freshman, biology; Danielle Zemba, junior, cybersecurity
GREENSBURG
Kaitlin Ackinclose, senior, biology; David Ammons, junior, marketing; Colleen Ankney, freshman, early childhood education; Christa Answine, junior, accounting; Jenna Answine, senior, chemistry; Mitchell Anzovino, senior, marketing; Maria Arcara, sophomore, mathematics and computer science; Laura Aston, sophomore, chemistry education; Joshua Bauman, junior, history education; Alejandro Barlock, sophomore, middle grade education; Jonathan Borbonus, sophomore mathematics/engineering;
Robert Borbonus, junior, management; Monica Buczynski, senior, business economics; Reese Capo, junior, engineering; Claudia Clemens, senior, early childhood education; Benjamin Davis, senior, psychology and management; Lauren Dellinger, junior, criminology, law and society; Connie DiFrancesco, junior, studio art; Ella DiFulvio, freshman, nursing; Brooke DiLascio, sophomore, psychology; Anna Donofrio, sophomore, integrated science; Nicholas Driscoll, junior, chemistry; Hannah Fox, senior, English; Nolan Fraicola, sophomore, mathematics; Lauren Galbraith, sophomore, biology; Madelane Gera, freshman, marketing;
Alexandra Gerstel, junior, international business; Emily Giallonardo, junior, early childhood education; Jessica Gibbs, senior, criminology, law and society; Sydney Green, sophomore, engineering; Mary Heberling, junior, English; Reed Hipps, freshman, accounting; Kelsey Hood, junior, management; Madeline Huey, junior, psychology; Megan Kallock, freshman, early childhood education; Jakob Kalp, sophomore, communication; Sarah Kalp, senior, early childhood education; Gerald Kiliany, senior, integrated science;
Francis King, junior, management; Matthew Klasnic, freshman, business undeclared; Olivia Knepp, junior, environmental science; Jacob Kremer, senior, accounting; Madeline Leasure, sophomore, marketing; Grace Leonard, junior, biology; Maura Loughran, senior, biochemistry; Margaret Loughran, sophomore, early childhood education; Sarah Lukacs, freshman, nursing; Colleen Mauro, senior, finance; Scott Meyers, junior, biology; Michael Mondock, senior, history; Olivia Moore, freshman, environmental science;
Joseph Moyer, junior, computer science; Tristan Moyer, freshman, finance and mathematics; Anthony Nalevanko, senior, accounting; Shelley Ohler, sophomore, management; Sarah Pasko, freshman, nursing; Jessica Persin, freshman, biology; Kyle Persin, junior, mathematics; Gabriella Petruccelli, junior, biology; Derek Pham, senior, graphic design; Nicholas Ross, junior, mathematics/engineering; Gabrielle Sadekoski, sophomore, early childhood education;
Abigail Schwartz, sophomore, biochemistry; Andrew Scott, junior, environmental science; Peyton Starenchak, senior, digital art and media; Matis Stephens, sophomore, digital art and media; Daniel Stoner, junior, management; Kelsey Tobin, sophomore, biology; Daniel Whirlow, junior, English; Arianne Winkleblech, senior, psychology; Nicholas Winter, senior, computing and information science; Justin Wright, sophomore, management; Robert Wynn, senior, English
HOSTETTER
Brett Siko, senior, middle grade education
JEANNETTE
Marissa Anderton, freshman, nursing; Emma Andrasko, sophomore, accounting; Melanie Jablonsky, freshman, nursing; Alec Laspina, freshman, mathematics; Jake Mortimore, sophomore, mathematics/engineering; Christopher Risnear, junior, biology; Abby Stull, freshman, nursing
LATROBE
Alperen Aksehir, senior, management; Carly Augustine, freshman, business undeclared; Morgan Barlock, senior, accounting; Shemar Bennett, junior, management; Anthony Boldurian, sophomore, information systems; Carlo Borriello, senior, biology; Ashlynn Bryer, sophomore, accounting; Kenzie Burd, freshman, accounting; Tayia Bush, senior, criminology, law and society; Christian Caruso, senior, computing and information science; Hunter Cindric, freshman, mathematics/engineering;
Makenzie Clark, senior, psychology; Cameron Cox, freshman, management and cybersecurity; Ethan Cox, senior, management; Paige Dawson, senior, psychology; Anna DeCrease, senior, English; Michael Doelling, senior, history; Caleb Domenick, freshman, undeclared; Connor Evans, senior, management; Alyssa Heining, junior, early childhood education; Levi Keys, sophomore, politics;
Elizabeth Kloos, senior, psychology; Payton Knupp, senior, management; Robert Kollar, sophomore, studio art; Genevieve LaFosse, freshman, communication; Gabrielle Lucas, senior, mathematics education; John Ludvik, junior, finance; Isabelle Machado, junior, biology; Casey Markle, senior, environmental science; Taylor Myers, junior, integrated science; Grace Noel, senior, bioinformatics; Hannah Noel, freshman, communication;
Mary Person, junior, biology; Blake Roble, senior, criminology, law and society; Tyler Roble, junior, management; Joslyn Rodell, freshman, history and anthropology; Aimee Siecinski, sophomore, psychology; Jennifer Singer, junior, early childhood education; Zachary Smith, sophomore, physics; Abbigail Stipcak, sophomore, biology; Dominic Ulicne, sophomore, accounting; Landen Vallorani, freshman, environmental science; Anthony Vanden Berk, junior, computer science; Theresa Vanden Berk, senior, biology; Justina Whipkey, senior, engineering science; Collin Wilson, sophomore, English; Xinran Zhang, senior, politics and theology
LIGONIER
Taylor Allison, junior, early childhood education; Nicholas Bridge, freshman, accounting; Andrew Klein, junior, physics; Emily Lentz, freshman, biology; Wade Rashilla, junior, finance and mathematics; Brandon Silvis, junior, biochemistry; Clair Sirofchuck, sophomore, English and studio art; Wyatt Stouffer, junior, environmental science
LOYALHANNA
Hannah Rudy, junior, engineering
MOUNT PLEASANT
Grant Bartlow, junior, cybersecurity; Andrew Gamrat, junior, accounting; Luke Geiger, junior, accounting; Casey Kalp, senior, integrated science; Emily Kraisinger, sophomore, mathematics/engineering; Noah Lynch, sophomore, integrated science; Sydney Mizikar, freshman, nursing; Jessica Pendrick, freshman, digital art and media; Allie Shreffler, sophomore, integrated science; Gage Smith, senior, information technology; Christopher Wagner, junior, early childhood education; John Yester, junior, mathematics education
NEW ALEXANDRIA
Abigail Bodner, sophomore, biology; Carly Bodner, freshman, studio art; Brittany Evans, sophomore, nursing; Brandon Lucas, senior, early childhood education; Katherine Traeger, senior, chemistry
NEW FLORENCE
Thomas Syphan, junior, biochemistry
PLEASANT UNITY
Levi Baum, junior, history education
SALTSBURG
DeAnna Brady, junior, international business; Raven Clawson-Marshall, freshman, criminology, law and society; Troy Montgomery, freshman, management; Tanner Yard, senior, engineering science
SEWARD
Nicole Fratrich, junior, English
