The St. Vincent Camerata of Latrobe (Unity Township) with St. Paul’s Episcopal Chancel Choir of Mount Lebanon and The Schola Cantorum Franciscana of Franciscan University of Steubenville will present the world premiere of “All Saints Requiem” by Douglas P. Starr, DMA.
Starr’s “Requiem” will be performed Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Lebanon and Saturday, Feb. 29, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
The performances will also feature soloists Katy Shackleton-Williams, soprano; Valerie Vernon-Thomas, mezzo; Rich Williams and James Materkowski, tenor, and Daniel Teadt, baritone, as well as organist Chaz Bowers of Seton Hill University and St. Bernard’s in Mount Lebanon.
The Rev. Stephen Concordia, OSB, director of the Schola Cantorum and Camerata, will conduct the 7:30 p.m. performances.
Father Stephen, a monk and priest of St. Vincent Archabbey, has directed the St. Vincent Camerata since 2008. He is visiting assistant professor in charge of the Sacred Music Program at Franciscan University of Steubenville, where he directs the Schola Cantorum Franciscana, and teaches Gregorian Chant, Choral Conducting, Advanced Music Theory, History of Music, Documents of the Church on Sacred Music. Father Stephen holds advanced degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music, Boston, and from the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music, Rome.
Starr is an organist, composer and choral director who has been active in sacred music for more than 40 years. For 26 years Starr has been director of music and arts at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Mount Lebanon, where he conducts the Chancel Choir and Contemporary Ensemble, and oversees the Friends of Music Guild Concert Series. Starr is an organ recitalist, a bass soloist, a voice teacher and an active composer of sacred and secular choral music published with Beckenhorst, Lawson-Gould and GIA. He also currently teaches part time at The Pennsylvania State University.
For tickets and further information, go to www.saintvincentarts.org.
