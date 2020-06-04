The Rev. Anthony-Joseph (James) Grossi, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, is marking 25 years since his profession of monastic vows in 2020.
A native of Butler, he is the son of James and Linda (Fagan) Grossi of Butler. His siblings are John W. Grossi, Mark A. Grossi and Deanna Weaver, all of Butler.
Father Anthony-Joseph attended Butler Catholic Grade School and is a 1989 graduate of Butler High School. He received a bachelor of arts degree in history from St. Vincent College in 1993 and a master of divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 1998.
Father Anthony-Joseph made his simple profession of monastic vows on July 10, 1995, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica. He made his solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1998. In 1998, he was ordained a deacon and served his diaconate year at St. Benedict Parish, Carrolltown. He was ordained a priest on May 22, 1999, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica by Most Rev. Anthony Bosco, Bishop of Greensburg.
At St. Vincent, he has served as assistant sacristan (1994-96), and an academic counselor at SVC (1996-2000). He was a dormitory moderator at the College from 1997-98; 1999-2000 and was a Benedict Resident in Rooney Hall from 2000-10. In 1999, he was named assistant manager of the College Bookstore, and in 2000 he was appointed its director. Since 2003, he has also been a sacramental minister for St. Vincent College Campus Ministry. He also served as food service liaison for the monastery (2007-08).
