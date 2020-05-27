St. Vincent Archabbey monk marks 25 years since ordination

The Rev. Stephen Peter Concordia, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, will mark the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood in 2020.
He is a 1974 graduate of St. John’s High School, Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. He has a bachelor of music degree in piano performance from New England Conservatory, Boston (1980), where he also earned a master of music in theoretical studies (1984). He studied organ and Gregorian chant at the Pontifical Institute of Sacred Music, Rome, receiving the licentiate and magistero/diploma in organ in 2000, and the licentiate and magistero/diploma in Gregorian chant in 2004. He is a graduate of the Pontifical Atheneum of Sant’ Anselmo, Rome, where he earned a baccalaureate in philosophy (1993) and a baccalaureate in theology (1996).
He made simple profession of monastic vows in 1991 at Montecassino Abbey, Italy, and solemn profession there in 1994. He was ordained a deacon at Montecassino by Archbishop Vincenzo Fagiolo on July 11, 1995, and a priest at Montecassino by Archbishop Loris F. Capovilla on Sept. 17, 1995. He transferred his vows to St. Vincent Archabbey in 2008, and made his solemn profession of vows to St. Vincent on St. Benedict’s Day in 2011.
Upon his arrival at St. Vincent, he was named director of the St. Vincent Camerata (2008-present); director of the St. Vincent College choir (2008-2011), and assistant professor of music (2008-2018) at St. Vincent College. In the fall of 2018, he became a visiting professor and coordinator of sacred music at Franciscan University of Steubenville, in 2019 becoming assistant professor.
At the Archabbey, he has served as assistant organist (2008-present); assistant director of monastery music (2008-18); monastery choirmaster; schola director (2008-12) and co-schola director (2012-18).
He is the second son of the late John J. Concordia and the late Joan B. Concordia. He has six siblings: George of Chicago; John of Westwood, Massachusetts; Patricia Concordia Lloyd of Hyde Park, Massachusetts; Ann Concordia O’Connor of Mashpee, Massachusetts.; Mary Concordia Quinn of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and Joan Concordia O’Brien of Worcester, Massachusetts.
