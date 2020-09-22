Southwestern Pennsylvania BotsIQ next month will celebrate MFG Day and promote advanced manufacturing and in-demand careers to students across the region. In partnership with local companies, BotsIQ will host virtual career panels, tours, and other activities that educate students about manufacturing.
According to a recent study by Deloitte and the Manufacturing Institute, manufacturers need to fill 4.6 million jobs by 2028. More than 2 million of these jobs could remain unfilled because of advanced technology skill requirements, misconceptions about manufacturing jobs, and the retirement of baby boomers. This shortage directly impacts Pennsylvania’s manufacturing industry, which is the eighth largest in the United States and contributes $84 billion each year to the economy.
“These valuable experiences allow students to connect their learning to rewarding careers in the advanced manufacturing industry,” said Michel Conklin, executive director of BotsIQ, said in a news release.
BotsIQ’s first virtual event, scheduled for Thursday, Oct, 1, will feature a panel of professionals across industry sectors. Students will be introduced to a variety of manufacturing career pathways, receive tips on how to gain experience and enter the industry, and learn how to build a resume to pursue a manufacturing career.
Other virtual events include:
- Tenaska Westmoreland tour;
- Resume writing workshop with the Society for Women Engineers Pittsburgh section;
- Aerotech Inc. event;
- The Women in Manufacturing (WiM) Western Pennsylvania Chapter career panel;
- DMI Companies tour and career panell
- Range Resources tour;
- Oberg Industries event
For more information and additional activities, visit www.botsiqpa.org/events.
