The Grand Halle is decked and seven performers will be singing their “Fa-La-Las” at this year’s annual SongWorks Christmas Dinner-Show, scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 18, it was announced Friday.
Grand Halle spokesman Dave Hurst said, “Appropriately, this will be the seventh year that the artists of this songwriting workshop have been celebrating the holidays their way with original music plus stylistic versions of traditional Christmas favorites.
“SongWorks draws musicians from around the region to monthly gatherings, where they encourage one another to create new music and hone their performance skills.”
This year’s lineup of featured performers will combine familiar faces – Denise Baldwin, Sam Coco, Malcolm Crittenden and Barry Poglein – with some fresh voices: Monica Shebella, Patti Dodson and Judith DeAngelo.
“SongWorks will take you from heartfelt emotion to just plain fun with their original music and some carefully selected covers,” said Baldwin, who organized the show.
This will be a dinner-show, catered by Flair of Country. The menu will include chicken bruschetta, roasted garlic mashed potatoes, white wine green beans, garden salad and homemade brownies. Water will be included with the dinner and guests are welcome to bring their own beverages.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.
Dinner-performance tickets ($20) must be purchased by noon Monday, Dec. 16, at GrandHalle.com or by calling 814-536-7986. Concert-only tickets ($10) can be purchased online or at the door before the performance.
The Grand Halle – formerly Immaculate Conception Church – is located at 306 Broad St. on the corner of Broad and Third Avenue in the Cambria City Cultural District of Johnstown.
