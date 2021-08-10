Society to host 'What It's Worth' Aug. 21

The public is invited to discover “What It’s Worth” at the Antique Appraisal event hosted by the Delmont Historical Preservation Society.
The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Delmont Library, 75 School St., Delmont.
Melissa Herman, of Salem Antiquities, and, Rich Jaffe, owner of Westmoreland Rare Coins, both of Delmont, will be the guest appraisers for the day with estimates of value for your treasures.
A donation of $10 is suggested for an appraisal of an individual item, $15 for the appraisal of two items.
All items must be able to be hand-carried to the event; however, large items may be appraised from detailed photos of identifiable makers’ marks, company name, or dates of manufacture.
To schedule an appraisal time slot for your items, text 724-420-4455 or message the Delmont Historical Preservation Society on its Facebook page, by Wednesday, Aug. 18.
A spokesman said, “When scheduling your appointment, please let us know what type of items you will be bringing on appraisal day.”
In addition to the appraisal, the Delmont Historical Preservation Society will have a “Discover Old Delmont Day” display of photos, documents and artifacts at the library.
Attendees are welcome to bring photos, documents and artifacts, to share or donate to the society, as well.
The “Discover Old Delmont Day” is free and open to the public.
