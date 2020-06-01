Smartnick earns Derry Area Good Citizen Award

The William Kenly Chapter NSDAR Good Citizen Award for Derry Area High School was recently awarded to Marley Smartnick, daughter of Kimberly and Les Smartnick of Blairsville.
Smartnick has been on the honor over her entire high school. She has lettered in golf for three years, and has played varsity golf for four years. She enjoys writing poetry and short stories and loves to work with people in the community.
She plans to begin her education at Westmoreland County Community College, then transfer to Indiana University of Pennsylvania to major in English education.
The William Kenly Chapter NSDAR congratulates Smartnick for earning this award by the faculty and students of Derry Area.
