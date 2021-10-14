The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art this week announced six new members who will join the board of trustees. This qualified group of leaders will join existing members in overseeing the organization and representing SAMA in the six counties it serves: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland. Together they will fulfill SAMA’s mission to preserve, exhibit and advance American art and bring educational and cultural programs and activities to the people of the southwestern area of central Pennsylvania.
Joining the board of trustees are Abigail Cook, Robert Crusciel, Fred Danziger Jr., Brother Shamus J. McGrenra, Dr. Terri Nicole Sawyer and Aimee Willett.
Director Emeritus Michael M. Strueber elaborated on the decision to add to the board of trustees, “I believe the six outstanding new trustees from Altoona, Bedford, Ligonier and Loretto to the board of the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art will have a dynamic impact upon the institution. Combined they represent a sophisticated knowledge of art, business, law, philanthropy and strategic planning.”
• Cook began her career in banking and international markets and has been recognized as a “top performer” in foreign exchange sales for 20 years. Currently, her real estate career is “super” hosting Airbnb properties in Pittsburgh and Aiken, South Carolina. She volunteers for Clothesline in Pittsburgh and Habitat for Humanity in Aiken and is currently president of the Linden Garden Club.
• Crusciel brings with him "a wealth of knowledge in the area of development as well as strong ties to the university." He has worked in higher education administration for the past 32 years, with 29 of those being for St. Francis University. While at St. Francis, Crusciel has worked in enrollment management, alumni relations, and major gift fundraising prior to his current position as vice president for advancement. Outside of work, he serves as vice president of the Cresson Lake Playhouse board of directors, a finance committee member at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel in Loretto, and holds a leadership role with Knights of Columbus, Loretto council. Crusciel previously served on the board of trustees at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School and the Gallitzin Water Authority. He and his wife, Julie, reside near Loretto and have three sons.
• Danziger is an avid art collector, artist and educator. He is educated at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia, and his work has been exhibited at more than 100 group shows and 18 one-man shows.
• Brother Shamus was born and raised in Philadelphia. He has been a Franciscan brother for 55 years and has been involved in higher education since his graduation from SFU in 1973. During his 48 years of service to the educational community, Brother Shamus has held various positions in enrollment management, including deanship and served as director of international admissions for seven years until his retirement in 2020. Brother Shamus received his undergraduate degree in history from St. Francis, an advanced degree in student affairs in higher education from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and pursued post-graduate studies at Columbia University in the field of student development in higher education.
• Dr. Sawyer has a master’s and doctorate in social work. She has worked with teens and adults for more than 20 years. Currently she is counseling the chronically ill on end-of-life decisions, helping couples and families navigate conflict and assisting individuals with mental health issues. She possesses a passion for art and for community. She is also an avid art collector.
• Willett has been a practicing attorney in Blair County for more than 20 years. She provides legal services to educational institutions ranging from early education, K-12 and post-secondary education, businesses and nonprofits. Her servant leadership includes coaching various high school Mock Trial teams, board member on the Cambria County War Memorial Authority and the ARC of Blair County as well as many committees for Blair County’s Children, Youth and Families and the Commonwealth’s Office of Children, Youth and Families.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located on the campus of St. Francis University, 112 Franciscan Way, P.O. Box 9, Loretto, PA 15940. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. A $5 admission donation is suggested to help support SAMA’s free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions. Visit https://www.sama-art.org or email loretto@sama-art.org.
