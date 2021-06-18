Music . . . dance . . .art . . . experiences in these creative areas speak to the heart and soul of everyone! The Seton Arts Service Corps, sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill, is offering your child a unique opportunity to attend a summer fine arts camp.
Children in grades two through eight, under the direction of fine arts scholars from Seton Hill University, will be encouraged to express themselves through music, dance and art. Morning classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, July 26, through Friday, July 30, at Seton Hill Arts Center, 201 W. Ottoman St., Greensburg. Parking is available in the Seton Hill University parking lot located at 131 College Ave., Greensburg.
The children will receive a simple breakfast — cereal, milk, or fruit. As they leave the building at dismissal, the children will receive a snack.
Registration forms are available at the administrative offices of the Sisters of Charity at DePaul Center, 144 DePaul Center Road, Greensburg, or by calling 724-836-0406, ext. 6610. You may also download the registration form from www.scsh.org, to send to the administrative office at DePaul Center.
Each child in a family must have his or her own registration form. Fee for the program is $10 per child. Registration forms and payment are due at DePaul Center by Thursday, July 13.
