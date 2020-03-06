Catherine O’Donnell will present “Listening: Elizabeth Seton’s Unique Gateway to the Work of Social Justice” 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in Cecilian Hall of the Administration Building on the Seton Hill University hilltop campus in Greensburg.
She will guide the audience in “exploring St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s legacy of listening in order to cultivate the kind of detailed understanding and compassion that are necessary to underlie and empower social justice activity. Elizabeth’s ethos for listening is a part of her vision of ‘living in charity with all,’ rather than imagining herself as bestowing charity upon a lesser. O’Donnell will cite specific examples from the saint’s life, the contemporary actions of Elizabeth’s spiritual daughters, and those who embrace her legacy.”
O’Donnell is associate professor of history at Arizona State University. ASU is a public university that measures itself “not by whom it excludes, but by whom it includes.” That mission has defined her work in higher education. A faculty head and an undergraduate director, she participates in initiatives designed to broaden access to an education in the humanities and to improve first-generation college students’ chances of success. In addition to her roles as instructor and mentor to graduate and undergraduate students, she is a member of numerous professional organizations and was recently elected to the Executive Council of the American Catholic Historical Association.
O’Donnell is the author of two books, most recently “Elizabeth Seton: American Saint” (Cornell University Press, 2018), which was awarded the Distinguished Book Award by the Conference on the History of Women Religious, for books published from 2016-2018, as well as the Biography Prize from the Catholic Press Association. She is also the author of “Men of Letters in the Early Republic” (Chapel Hill, 2008) and articles appearing in venues including the William and Mary Quarterly, the Journal of the Early Republic, Early American Literature and the US Catholic Historian.
The Sister Mary Schmidt Lecture Series is sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill and Seton Hill University in order to “support the Catholic identity of Seton Hill University; engage the Sisters of Charity and Seton Hill University in learning and dialogue on timely topics of social and environmental justice with global impact; and develop an understanding of Catholic Social Teachings and how they pertain to this dialogue.”
Sister Mary Schmidt, SC, served as president of Seton Hill from 1971 through 1977. She also taught in the English department at Seton Hill for more than 20 years and served as executive vice president and the director of Alumnae Relations.
The Sisters of Charity of Seton Hill is an international apostolic congregation of women religious who are present in three countries, four U.S. dioceses and one U.S. archdiocese. Sisters of Charity have traditionally ministered in the areas of education, health care, pastoral care and social services. Visit www.scsh.org.
