HARRISBURG – State Rep. Jason Silvis (R-Westmoreland/Armstrong/Indiana) this week announced his office has assisted more than three dozen government agencies and businesses in retrieving unclaimed property from the Pennsylvania Treasury.
“When I discovered the many government agencies and businesses, in addition to individuals, who had unclaimed property with the Pennsylvania Treasury, I knew I had to act,” Silvis said. “Especially in today’s economy, every dollar counts. In addition, some sentimental items can end up with the department due to death. I urge everyone to check the unclaimed property website to see if you have anything listed.”
Unclaimed property can include dormant bank accounts, abandoned stocks and uncashed checks. Tangible property may be auctioned after three years, but proceeds remain available to claim in perpetuity. Military decorations and memorabilia – often turned over to Treasury from abandoned or forgotten safe deposit boxes – are never auctioned and remain in the vault for safekeeping until a veteran or their family is found.
Among the larger amounts that Silvis’ staff has assisted with are:
• $148,000 for Excela Health.
• $104,000 for Westmoreland County.
• $6,328 for the city of Latrobe.
• $5,900 for Greater Latrobe School District.
“I would like to thank Rep. Silvis and his staff for their tireless efforts uncovering unclaimed property for Westmoreland County government,” said Westmoreland County Commissioner Sean Kertes. “Rep. Silvis and his team do not receive enough credit for their proactive approach to uncovering funds owed to the county. This undertaking reflects the dedication and commitment to serve the people. Ever dollar recovered is hard at work taking the burden off of the taxpayers and supporting local communities.”
“Thanks to the efforts of Rep. Silvis in working with the state’s Treasury Department, we were able to secure a substantial amount of aged unclaimed properties owed to Excela Health,” said Tom Albanesi, chief financial officer of the Excela Health System. “His efforts were instrumental in getting these funds to us. Clearly, we are most appreciative for his assistance and concern, especially during these most challenging times for health care providers.”
“As the city manager for the city of Latrobe, we are extremely satisfied with the highest level of service offered by state Rep. Silvis and his team,” said Latrobe City Manager Mike Gray. “We were approached by his staff with a completed application for unclaimed properties in the amount of $6,327.76. This wouldn’t have happened without his dedication going above and beyond in helping municipalities with acquiring such funds without our knowledge.”
Those with unclaimed property need not pay anyone to be reunited with it. It can be claimed through the Treasury’s website (https://bit.ly/3t9uBQp) or by contacting one of Silvis’ offices at 833-431-0494 or 724-520-8058.
The 55th House District includes Parks Township and Apollo and Leechburg boroughs in Armstrong County; Saltsburg Borough in Indiana County, and Bell, Derry, Loyalhanna, part of Unity and Washington townships, Avonmore, Derry, East Vandergrift, Hyde Park, New Alexandria, Oklahoma, Vandergrift, West Leechburg and Youngtown boroughs, and the city of Latrobe.
