Latrobe-GLSD Parks and Recreation is currently holding signups for the following spring programs:
My 1st Kick Soccer
My 1st Kick Soccer will be held from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesdays, April 26 through May 24 (rain date of May 25) at Cardinal Park, Latrobe. Participants must be born in 2016 and will learn basic soccer and important social skills in this “Fun”tastic program, which will be instructed by Craig Shevchik. Parents will also participate during the skills portion of the program. Please bring a size 3 soccer ball, shin guards and a water bottle. Class size is limited so register early. Fees are $30/$40/$45 and includes a T-shirt. The registration deadline is April 19.
Sharks Co-Ed U6 Soccer
Sharks Co-Ed U6 Soccer will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, April 13 through May 20 (rain date of May 25) at Cardinal Park, Latrobe. Participants must be born in 2014 or 2015 and will learn and apply fundamental soccer skills in an affirming, non-competitive atmosphere. This 12-class instructional league will feature small-sided games. Please bring a size 3 soccer ball, shin pads and a water bottle. Fees are $45/$55/$60 and include a T-shirt. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 1. Coaches are needed and a coaches meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cardinal Park.
U8 Co-Ed Soccer
U8 Co-Ed Soccer will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesdays, April 14 through May 19 (rain date of May 25) at Cardinal Park, Latrobe. This 5-on-5 introductory league will feature small-sided games in a fun and controlled setting. Participants must be born in 2012 or 2013 and the league will focus on frequent contact with the ball, players involvement will stay consistent and children will experience more playing time. Coaches will be on the field to teach, assist, referee and ensure safety. Please bring a size 4 soccer ball, shin pads and a water bottle. Fees are $45/$55/$60 and include a T-shirt. The registration deadline is Thursday, April 1. Coaches are needed and a coaches meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at Cardinal Park.
Commanders
Commanders will be held from 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, April 7 through May 1 (rain date May 5) at the David R Peach dek rink at Twin Lakes Expansion Park, intersection of Donohoe and Georges Station roads, Hempfield Township. Commanders is for ages 4 to 6 and is an introductory league which teaches the rules, positions, team concepts and individual hockey skills. Each class will end with a mini game. Additionally, 6-year-old may play in the corporal division upon request/evaluation (call Latrobe-GLSD at 724-537-4331 and ask for Craig). The fee is $50 and the registration deadline is Tuesday, March 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.