Seton Hill’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present streamed recorded performances of the music of Goldrich and Heisler in two parts. “I Believe in Love” will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday, March 19 and 26, and “Make Your Own Party” will be streamed at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 20 and 27.
Tickets will be available at no cost or “pay what you can” online via this link https://alumni.setonhill.edu/goldrich-heisler-cabarets
All the complications, all the humor, heartbreak and hope love brings are celebrated in these intimate musicals. Get a glass of wine, wrap up in a blanket, and fall in love again and again.
Marcy Heisler and Zina Goldrich have been performing and writing together since 1992. Their critically acclaimed romantic comedy songs have been featured in venues across the world, recorded by artists across many genres, and appear in numerous folios and collected works.
Their Off-Broadway musical “Dear Edwina” earned them a Drama-Desk nomination, and other works have been produced by regional powerhouses such as Paper Mill Playhouse, The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, Goodspeed, and the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts.
Heisler and Goldrich have been the recipients of the ASCAP Mary Rodgers-Lorenz Hart Award, Jamie De Roy and Friends Award, the Richard Rodgers New Horizons Award, the Kanin/Seldes Award, The Edward Kleban Award and the Fred Ebb Award.
They have provided original songs for The Disney Channel, Disney Interactive and Feature Animation projects, Disney Theatricals, PBS, ABC, Nickelodeon, and others. As performers, they have toured with The Marcy and Zina Show. More information can be found on their website.
Area student cast members of “I Believe in Love” include DeLaney Swank of Greensburg and Mila Liberto of New Kensington, while student cast members of “Make Your Own Party” include Carolyn Jerzof of Greensburg.
Cabaret musicians are Michelle Walters, director of Community Relations for the School of Visual and Performing Arts as piano conductor; Justin Bendel, adjunct instructor of music on bass; and student Lindsey Lamagna of Murrysville on percussion.
Area student production and technical staff include Catherine Balaban of North Huntingdon Township, staff and production electrician; Anna Wilson of Latrobe, staff and production electrician, and Gabrielle Stepanik of Greensburg, poster design.
The director of the Goldrich and Heisler Cabarets is Joe Domencic, associate professor of musical theatre and theatre. Musical director is Michelle Walters, director of community relations for the School of Visual and Performing Arts.
Professional production and technical staff members include Caila Yates, production manager, technical director and video editor; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist, video editor and properties manager; Lisa Leibering, costume design and costume director; Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, lighting design and master electrician; Ryan McMasters, adjunct instructor of theatre, sound design; Denise Pullen, associate professor of theatre, artistic director, and Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager.
