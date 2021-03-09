The Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education will present the Eva Fleischner, Ph.D. Endowed Lecture Series featuring Holocaust scholar Dr. John K. Roth.
The virtual event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, on Zoom. Members of the public interested in the event should visit www.setonhill.edu/NCCHE to register.
The guest lecture by Dr. Roth titled, “The Memory of Goodness: Eva Fleischner and Her Contributions to Holocaust Studies, is sponsored by the Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education through its Eva Fleischner, Ph.D., Endowed Lecture Fund.
Eva Flesichner was a well-regarded scholar of women in the Holocaust and Jewish-Christian relations, as well as a close associate of the Seton Hill University National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education. Much of her research focused on the sacrifices made by rescuers; she used the term “memory of goodness” in a book about the experiences of survivors. At the same time, her work wrestled with the darker elements of human behavior that the Holocaust revealed.
Dr. John K. Roth is the Edward J. Sexton Professor Emeritus of Philosophy and the Founding Director of the Center for the Study of the Holocaust, Genocide, and Human Rights at Claremont McKenna College, where he taught from 1966 through 2006.
He has published hundreds of articles and reviews and authored or edited more than 50 books.
including: Ethics During and After the Holocaust: In the Shadow of Birkenau; The Oxford Handbook of Holocaust Studies; The Failures of Ethics: Confronting the Holocaust, Genocide, and Other Mass Atrocities; and Sources of Holocaust Insight: Learning and Teaching about the Genocide.
