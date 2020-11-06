The National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education (NCCHE) and the Office of Campus Ministry at Seton Hill University will hold the annual Kristallnacht Remembrance Interfaith Service at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9. The virtual service, which is open to the public, will be livestreamed and available for later viewing on the NCCHE’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SHUNCCHE.
This year’s service will remember Kristallnacht on its 82nd anniversary. On Nov. 9 and 10, 1938, the Nazis burned synagogues, looted Jewish homes and businesses and murdered individuals throughout Germany, Austria and other Nazi controlled areas in a pogrom known as Kristallnacht, “the night of broken glass.” The allusion is to the broken glass that littered the ground from the shattered windows of Jewish-owned businesses. This state inspired and sanctioned night of violence resulted in the deaths of 91 Jews, the looting of 7,000 Jewish businesses, the arrest of 30,000 Jewish males and the desecration or destruction of 267 synagogues.
The featured speaker is Linda F. Hurwitz, the daughter of two Holocaust survivors: Irene Winograd Furst of Lodz, Poland and Gilbert Furst from Riga, Latvia. She was the Director of the Holocaust Center of United Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh from 1988 to 2005, where she supervised the project that culminated in the Oxford University publication of Flares of Memory: Stories of Childhood During the Holocaust.
Seton Hill honored the death of her first child, Karen Rachel Hurwitz, by creating a children’s collection of Holocaust books in her memory, and by planting a tree on the Seton Hill campus in 1990.
Seton Hill University formally announced the establishment of its National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education in November 1987 by commemorating Kristallnacht. For each year since, the university has marked the anniversary with an interfaith service.
