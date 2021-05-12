Shrum-Augustine

Robin and Vicky Augustine of Latrobe (Derry Township) along with John A. Shrum of Derry and Julie Shrum of Derry have announced the engagement of their children. Kassy Augustine and Josh Shrum of Bradenville.
The bride-to-be is a patient service associate at Excela Square Latrobe.
The groom-to-be is a respiratory therapist for Medcare Equipment Company Greensburg.
The bride-to-be was recently honored by family and friends at a bridal tea party hosted by her mother at The Lamplighter Restaurant in Delmont.
A May 22, 2021, wedding is planned at Rizzo’s Malabar Inn, Crabtree.
10 days!💕👰🤵 Congratulations❣
