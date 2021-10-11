Showtime Wednesday announced a first-ever partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania to grant up to 650 scholarships for teens and young adults enrolled in BGCWPA programs throughout Allegheny and Somerset counties, where the Pennsylvania-set series "American Rust" was filmed.
Starring Emmy® winner Jeff Daniels and Emmy® nominee Maura Tierney and based on bestselling author Philipp Meyer’s debut novel, "American Rust," airing Sundays on Showtime at 10 p.m. ET/PT, is a compelling adult drama and timeless story about survival, transcendence and wanting a brighter future while being held prisoner of the past. The tale is told through the perspective of Del Harris (Daniels), the complicated and compromised chief of police in a Pennsylvania Rust Belt town that’s full of good people making bad choices.
In the spirit of the show’s theme, the Showtime Scholars initiative is part of a company-wide pledge that gives back to and enriches the people and communities where its series are filmed. The network will provide yearlong scholarships to underserved teens and young adults, which will improve access to high-quality programming with a special focus on academic and career readiness.
BGCWPA gives youth the chance to explore a broad spectrum of career possibilities but has a special focus on STEM fields – especially those with robust opportunities in the region and advancement possibilities. Whether youth are headed to college, trade school or otherwise pursuing a career, BGCWPA programs provide "academic support, financial literacy, guidance through application processes, mentoring, career exploration, goal setting and workable plans to ensure that every youth has a bridge to a great future."
“The Showtime Scholars program reflects our deep commitment to investing in a promising tomorrow for young people,” said Puja Vohra, executive vice president, marketing and strategy, for Showtime Networks Inc. “By broadening our impact and footprint in the hometown of 'American Rust' in western Pennsylvania, we’re hoping to lay the groundwork for better, healthier and happier lives.”
"At Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Pennsylvania, we believe that the future of our youth is the future of our community, and investments like the one Showtime is making will go a long way toward activating and advancing the potential of our region's young people,” said Dr. Lisa Abel-Palmieri, BGCWPA president and CEO. “Workforce development offers opportunities for youth to succeed in high-demand fields and helps to ensure that as our region grows, we have skilled individuals ready to work and lead."
Since 1888, BGCWPA has served youth throughout western Pennsylvania. Consisting of 12 Clubhouse locations and partner sites in Allegheny and Somerset counties, workforce development academy (Career Works) and early learning resource centers to assist families who qualify with Child Care Works funding, BGCWPA serves thousands of youth annually. BGCWPA, one of the largest and most comprehensive providers of after-school and summer day camp programming in the region, is a licensed childcare provider, and offers scholarships to families in need. Programming includes academic literacy, STEM enrichment, sports and recreational activities and mentoring.
Additionally, BGCWPA serves young alumni ages 18-24 through workforce development programming. Learn more at www.bgcwpa.org.
