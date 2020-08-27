The Seton Hill University Office of Diversity, Inclusion and International Student Services and the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education will host a campus event, “Remembering the March on Washington: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future” at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the McKenna Lawn, on the university's hilltop campus.
The event will mark the 57th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, the event is not open to the public.
Members of the Seton Hill community and the greater Greensburg community will participate in the event, including Sister Maureen O’Brien, Seton Hill vice president for Mission and Identity; Tsamara Roberts, president of the Seton Hill Black Student Union; Rabbi Sara Perman, Rabbi Emerita, Congregation Emanu-el Israel; Ruth Tolbert, president of the Greensburg-Jeannette NAACP; John Makell IV, vice president of the Seton Hill Black Student Union; Bishop Carl Jones, pastor of Greater Parkview Church; members of the Seton Hill Choral Ensemble directed by Dr. Mark Boyle, director of Choral and Vocal Activities; and the Heavenly Biscuits, a Westmoreland County musical duo.
Aug. 28 is the anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which took place in 1963.
The college described the event as an opportunity to “remember and honor that event, and that we draw inspiration from its leaders in dealing with the challenges that currently face our nation. ... With the recent passing of Rep. John Lewis, who at age 23 was the youngest presenter at the 1963 rally, this is a teachable moment: an opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy, as well as to educate young people about the purpose and goals of the March and the societal context in which it took place.”
Seton Hill University’s Remembrance is modeled on the original March on Washington and will include prayer, music and reflections.
The event will be held outdoors and face masks and physical distancing are required of all participants. In the event of rain, activities may be moved inside the McKenna Center.
The program will be livestreamed on the National Catholic Center for Holocaust Education Facebook page for those who cannot be present.
