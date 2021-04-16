Seton Hill to present 'The Wolves' April 16-18

Seton Hill’s Department of Theatre and Dance will present streamed recorded performances of “The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe, presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
“The Wolves,” a 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist, will be presented via streamed recording. Tickets are “pay what you can” and available to order online at https://alumni.setonhill.edu/thewolves. Please note, due to streaming restrictions, the recording of “The Wolves” will only be streamed at the listed dates and times.
The production is dedicated to the memory of longtime Seton Hill University costume designer and theatre instructor Sue O’Neill.
The show is described as entering “the world of the Wolves, a girls’ soccer team determined to win. There are superstars and nerds, gossips and outsiders. As the girls practice, they struggle and compete, their relationships shifting until tragedy strikes and they must decide how to forge ahead as a team. Dramatic and funny, this play captures young women on the verge of becoming adults.”
The student cast of “The Wolves” includes, Delaney Bortz of Delmont; Rosalie DiPaola of Windber; Bridget Forsythe of Pittsburgh; Amy Hotovchin of Elizabeth; Michaela Isenberg of Bethel Park; Ryan Deshyla Jordan of Liberty Township, Ohio; Riley Tate of Munhall; Corisa Rose Saitta of Bethel Park; Hannah Taylor of Wexford; Lilian Real of Pittsburgh; Alexandra Hellinger of Allison Park, and Mila Liberto of New Kensington.
Area student production and technical staff includes Anna Wilson of Latrobe, staff and production electrician; Gabrielle Stepanik of Greensburg, poster and program cover design; Katelyn Slavin of Greensburg, assistant stage manager; Catherine Balaban of North Huntingdon Township, staff and production electrician; Dale Streletz of Windber, scene shop carpenter and production crew; Jessie Malone of Ruffsdale, scenic paint and props and production crew, and Leta Meyer of Apollo, scenic paint and props and production crew.
The director of the Seton Hill University production of “The Wolves” is Robert C.T. Steele, adjunct instructor of theatre, who also serves as costume designer. The assistant director is Cameron Nickel, a 2020 Seton Hill alumnus.
Professional production and technical staff members include Caila Yates, production manager, technical director and video editor; Karen Glass, assistant professor of theatre, set design, charge scenic artist, video editor and properties manager; Lisa Leibering, costume director; Ken Clothier, assistant professor of theatre, lighting design and master electrician; Ryan McMasters, adjunct instructor of theatre, sound design; Denise Pullen, associate professor of theatre, artistic director; Michelle Walters, Director of Community Relations, virtual box office manager; Elaine Montgomery, costume shop manager, and Seton Hill alumnus Ashlynn Swauger, staff and production electrician and lighting design.
