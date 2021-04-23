Seton Hill University will host a series of Earth Day events on April 23-24 for the university community. Scheduled Earth Day events include:
Butterfly garden rededication — 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 23
Sondra’s Butterfly Garden was first dedicated in 2013 in memory of Sondra Lettrich, Ph.D., a longtime education professor at Seton Hill who inspired generations of future teachers.
Brianna Marks, a senior biology major and environmental studies minor at Seton Hill, has worked this spring to improve the garden with weeding, new planting and a general cleaning of the area as part of her Honors Capstone Project. During the rededication ceremony, Marks will also present her research on the mental health benefits of nature and participants will be encouraged to plant some flowers.
Sondra’s Butterfly Garden is located in St. Joseph Courtyard, between the Administration Building and St. Joseph Hall on campus.
Junior Class Tree Blessing — 3 p.m. Friday, April 23
Since 1920, the junior class at Seton Hill University has planted a tree on campus. The Class of 2022 Tree Blessing Ceremony will take place on the lawn in front of the Administration Building. The tree will be planted as part of the second row of trees being added along Seton Hill Drive. This year the tree will be dedicated to the memories of Sue O’Neill, Dr. Bernadette Fondy, and Dr. Robert Michalow, all Seton Hill faculty members who died in 2020.
Earth Day of Service — 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 24
Seton Hill students, faculty and staff will engage in a variety of Earth Day service activities at community organizations throughout Westmoreland County. Service locations and activities include:
- Hempfield Park, 220 Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg (Hempfield Township) — Tree and flower planting, mulching, painting and general beautification;
- Caritas Christi Garden, located between the main Seton Hill University campus and the Sister of Charity of Seton Hill campus — gardening and weeding;
- Animal Friends Sanctuary, 215 Smiths’ Hill Road, Latrobe (Unity Township) — General help at the large animal farm sanctuary;
- Delmont Library, 75 School St, Delmont — Earth Day story reading and assistance with Enchanted Forest project;
- Stoneybrook Foundation, 260 Mountain Trail Lane, Acme — General help at the therapeutic riding center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.