Seton Hill University’s 26th annual Labor of Love, Saturday of Service — to be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 12 — will bring together more than 315 new and returning students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of local, regional and national organizations.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, some Labor of Love service projects will take place in-person at organizations throughout Westmoreland County. Others will take place at Seton Hill campus locations. Finally, some projects will be completed on campus on behalf of outside organizations. All projects will follow strict COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing and physical distancing.
A virtual program and blessing will connect participants before they head to their on-site locations or begin their on-campus programs.
The following is a list of all projects taking place during this year’s Labor of Love:
OFF-CAMPUS PROJECTS
Animal Friends of Westmoreland, 216 Depot St. Youngwood, weeding and cleaning animal play yard;
Beverly’s Birthdays, 9799 Laurel Ave, North Huntingdon, sorting items;
Blackburn Center, Red Sand Project at the Westmoreland County Courthouse;
Caritas Christi, 459 Mt. Thor Road, Greensburg, outdoor work including gardening and weeding;
Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Warehouse, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg; organizing store and help customers;
Faith Forward, 338 Main St., Latrobe, outside painting and cleaning;
Hempfield Park, Forbes Trail Road, Greensburg, tree planting;
Stoneybrook Foundation, 260 Mountain Trail Lane, Acme, clean barn, arena and teaching center;
Welcome Home Shelter, 218 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, clean outside of building;
YMCA of Greensburg, 101 S. Maple Ave., Greensburg, landscaping;
YWCA of Westmoreland County, 424 N. Main St, Greensburg, landscaping
ON-CAMPUS PROJECTS
Be the Match, virtual drive for bone marrow donors;
Big Brothers, Big Sisters, stuffing campaign literature;
Cards for Hospitalized Kids, making get-well cards;
Caritas Christi, virtual spelling bee with the retired Sisters;
Chemo Hats, making loom hats for cancer patients;
Christian Layman Store, assembling hygiene and utensil kits;
Creative Reuse, sorting items for the store;
Feeding the Spirit, assembling hygiene packets;
Flowers from the Inside, writing postcards to migrant individuals in detention facilities;
Foster Love Project, sorting clothing for children in the Pittsburgh Foster System;
Greensburg Care Center, building windchimes;
Jeremiah’s Place, making no sew blankets;
Jewish Association on Aging, making suncatchers;
Downtown Greensburg Project, meal kit building;
Little Sisters of the Poor, making paper flower boquets;
Maranatha Outreach, assembling fresh and dry clothes packets for homeless individuals;
Operation Gratitude, making paracord bracelets and writing letters to military troops and veterans;
Repair the World, virtual volunteering assistance;
Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, wrapping diapers;
United Way, preparing literacy packets for children in Westmoreland County
SHU ON-CAMPUS PROJECTS
Seton Hill Garden, assemble greenhouse, garden work, log splitting;
Seton Hill Grotto, clean and garden;
Seton Hill picnic tables, painting
