Seton Hill University plans to launch three new online certificate programs for adult learners this fall at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.
The two undergraduate certificates in Addictions and Substance Abuse as well as Business Leadership and the graduate certificate in Adaptive Online Instruction are offered completely online and can be completed in eight months.
“Seton Hill University’s online certificate programs in Addictions and Substance Abuse, Business Leadership and Adaptive Online Instruction offer adult learners flexible and affordable ways of increasing their knowledge and provide them additional pathways for growth within their companies and industries,” said Julie Barris, Ed.D., Director of Graduate and Adult Studies at Seton Hill. “Credits earned in the certificate programs can also be applied toward bachelor’s or master’s degree programs at Seton Hill, offering students even greater opportunities in their careers.”
The Addictions and Substance Abuse Certificate will allow adult learners to gain the basic skills and knowledge needed for any career that supports those affected by addiction or substance abuse.
During the certificate’s eight-month program, students will learn the biological, psychological and social causes of addiction; analyze the factors that contribute to rapid and widespread substance abuse; evaluate the effectiveness of treatment options for various types of additions; and learn how to develop treatment plans to address the needs of specific clients.
The program is offered online through the Seton Hill University Adult Degree program with courses taught by faculty from the Department of Applied Social Sciences. The 12-credit certificate can be completed in two semesters by taking four eight-week courses that can be started in August, October or January. Credits earned in this certificate program can be applied to a Seton Hill degree program, including bachelor’s degrees in behavioral health, criminal justice and healthcare administration.
The Business Leadership Certificate will provide adult learners the knowledge they will need to grow in their organization. During the eight-month program, students will learn about current leadership theories; identify and resolve common leadership issues in a timely manner; ensure inclusive decision-making throughout an organization; and address critical ethical concerns faced by business.
The program is offered online through Seton Hill’s Adult Degree Program and is taught by faculty from the School of Business. The 12-credit certificate can be completed in two semesters by taking four eight-week courses that can be started in August, October or January. Credits earned in this certificate program can be applied to one of several Seton Hill business degree programs.
The Adaptive Online Instruction Certificate offers adult learners with a bachelor’s degree the up-to-the-minute knowledge and skills needed to teach, present information, or conduct training sessions online.
During the eight-month program, students will learn how to use computer-based instruction, educational software, and other media to aid students in learning and education-related activities; employ a variety of Instructional Learning Techniques; plan effective content area lessons; adapt instruction to meet the needs of all learners and identify and analyze current trends, topics and innovative issues in curriculum and alternative instruction.
The certificate program is offered online through Seton Hill’s Graduate Program and is taught by faculty from the university’s School of Education and Applied Social Sciences. The 12-credit certificate is offered October through June by taking four courses, each eight weeks long. Credits in this certificate program can be applied toward a Seton Hill master’s degree in programs such as innovative education and special education.
All students in Seton Hill’s online certificate programs have access to Seton Hill’s tutoring services, as well as career preparation assistance through the Career and Professional Development Center.
For more information about the new online certificate programs, visit www.setonhill.edu, call 724-838-4208 or email gadmit@setonhill.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.