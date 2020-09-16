Seton Hill University was again named among the Best Regional Universities in the North in the 2021 edition of America’s Best Colleges by U.S. News & World Report. The university was also lauded as a Best College for Veterans and a Best Value School. The rankings are available online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
Seton Hill is ranked No. 43 among Regional Universities in the North. In addition, Seton Hill is ranked No. 20 among Regional Universities in the North in U.S. News & World Report’s rankings of the Best Colleges for Veterans and No. 22 in the region for Best Value Schools. The university moved up and achieved higher rankings in all three categories for 2021.
“Seton Hill’s consistent recognition among the best regional universities in the north by U.S. News and World Report is a testament to the university’s longstanding commitment to offering high-quality academic programs undergirded with the liberal arts that prepare students for the global marketplace,” Seton Hill president Mary C. Finger said. “The rankings also highlight the outstanding work of Seton Hill’s faculty and staff in preparing students for their future endeavors.”
Dr. Finger added, “Seton Hill’s accolade as a Best College for Veterans underscores the university’s efforts to provide our nation’s veterans with educational opportunities — a commitment that dates back to World War II when Seton Hill accepted male veterans to attend classes at the then women’s school. Seton Hill’s continuing support of veterans and their dependents is evident through the university’s participation in the Yellow Ribbon Program, which provides additional funds to veterans using the GI Bill, and our recently-established affinity group for Seton Hill alumni veterans.”
“We are also pleased that Seton Hill’s commitment to affordability is again being lauded by U.S. News & World Report,” Dr. Finger added. “Especially in these uncertain economic times, Seton Hill is working to ensure that all academically talented students.”
The annual rankings, in which U.S. News categorizes schools based on the Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education, provide an unmatched resource for parents and students contemplating one of life’s most challenging decisions.
The annual rankings represent the most comprehensive look at how schools stack up based on a set of 15 indicators of excellence, and help consumers evaluate and compare data compiled from more than 1,600 accredited four-year schools. A complete summary of the methodology used to rank each school can be found online at www.usnews.com/colleges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.