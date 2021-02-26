Seton Hill University’s annual Take the Day On service event in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. will bring together more than 300 students, faculty, staff and alumni to perform community service for a variety of local, regional and national organizations.
Seton Hill’s participation in Take the Day On is part of the National Day of Service in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr., a national service effort that has been in existence for 51 years.
Because of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions, Take the Day On will be conducted in a few different ways. Some service projects will take place in-person at organizations throughout Westmoreland County. Others will take place at Seton Hill campus locations. Finally, some projects will be completed on campus or by alumni at home on behalf of outside organizations.
All projects will follow COVID-19 protocols, including mask wearing and physical distancing.
Take the Day On will take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 27.
A virtual program and blessing will connect participants before they head to their on-site locations or begin their on-campus programs.
The following is a list of projects taking place during Take the Day On 2021:
OFF-CAMPUS PROJECTS
- Caritas Christi, 459 Mt. Thor Road, Greensburg, outdoor help;
- Central Westmoreland Habitat for Humanity Restore, 212 Outlet Way, Greensburg; cleaning and organizing;
- Faith Forward, 338 Main St., Latrobe, cleaning;
- Mantle House Mission, 132 S. Water St., West Newton, cleaning and organizing;
- Rewind-Reuse Center and Workshop, 5853 Washington Ave., Export, cleaning;
- Stoneybrook Foundation, 260 Mountain Trail Lane, Acme, cleaning;
ON-CAMPUS PROJECTS, OUTSIDE ORGANIZATIONS
- Cards for Hospitalized Kids, making get-well cards;
- Chemo Hats, making loom hats for cancer patients;
- Delmont Library, working on make and take packets for children;
- Greensburg Care Center, making placemats;
- Hospaws, making animal toys;
- Jeremiah’s Place, making no sew blankets;
- Jewish Association on Aging, making placemats;
- Joy for Purpose, making jump ropes;
- Downtown Greensburg Project Little Free Pantry, meal kit building;
- Operation Gratitude, making paracord bracelets for military troops and veterans;
- Project Linus, making no-sew blankets;
- Ronald McDonald House, making door hangers and assembling welcome bags;
- Soldier’s Angels, writing thank you cards to veterans and active military;
- Western Pennsylvania Diaper Bank, sorting and labeling diapers;
- United Way, preparing literacy packets.
SETON HILL ON-CAMPUS PROJECTS
- Caritas Garden, prep work;
- Seton Hill Archives, documenting campus artwork;
In addition to the service happening on campus and at local organizations, Seton Hill alumni will participate in Take the Day On from their homes by making paracord bracelets as part of the Operation Gratitude Service Project. Because Seton Hill students did not arrive on campus for the spring semester until after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the university’s celebration activities are held annually in February.
