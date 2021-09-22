The Latrobe Bulletin prefers that news of service personnel come from the Fort Meade (Army/Air Force) or Fleet (Navy/Marine Corps) hometown news centers.
Proper procedure for this is the service men and women must fill out a release form, giving the centers permission to email information to the newspaper. They also must indicate which newspaper they want to receive the releases.
Only in cases where the hometown news center does not send out updates will the Bulletin accept information from the service member, but a parent’s daytime phone number must accompany the information for verification purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.