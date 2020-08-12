Penn State Extension will host the webinar “The Future of Zoning: The View from the COVID-19 Lens” at noon on Aug. 19
Ever since zoning became part of our legal system in the opening decades of the 20th century, there has been a strong connection between land use regulation and congested, dense development patterns.
Michael Wolf, J.D., the University of Florida Levin College of Law and Richard E. Nelson Eminent Scholar Chair in Local Government, will address these aspects and their impacts on our built environment and the people who live in it as related to planning for our communities.
“In many ways, the past of the Spanish Flu pandemic in 1918 is the prologue for today and the future. The current pandemic has exposed many weaknesses and shortcomings of zoning that local communities will need to address to exist with COVID-1,” Wolf said. “These include restrictions on home occupations, accessory uses, noncumulative zoning, medical hardships, municipality responses, inclusionary zoning, socioeconomic zoning, online public hearings, and much more.”
This webinar is the second in a Penn State Extension land use webinar series that is running through Nov. 18. The webinar series assists municipal elected and appointed officials, planners, landowners, farmers, and community organizations in being informed regarding land use issues and decisions in their communities.
Other topics and dates in the webinar series include:
- Sept. 16 — Farmers Markets Before, During and Post COVID-19;
- Oct. 21 — Planning Commission Boards in PA: Requirements & Recommendations;
- Nov. 18 — Changing Consumer Food Sourcing in the COVID-19 Pandemic
All webinars will be recorded and available for viewing at a later date.
“The Future of Zoning: The View from the COVID-19 Lens” webinar will be eligible for 1.5 CM Law credits for AICP planners.
The cost of the webinar series is $50 for all five sessions, or $95 for all five sessions for those who want to receive AICP certification maintenance credits from the American Planning Association. The cost is also $95 for all five sessions for Professional Engineers needing PDH credits.
In addition, Registered Landscape Architects can receive continuing education credits for a fee of $65. For more information, contact Peter Wulfhorst at 570-296-3400 or by email at ptw3@psu.edu. To register for the webinars, visit https://extension.psu.edu/land-use-webinar.
* * *
One of the most economical feed sources for sheep and goats in Pennsylvania is pasture. Good pasture and grazing management practices not only work together to meet nutritional needs, but also help to keep sheep and goats healthy. Find out more about these practices during the Sheep and Goat Pasture and Grazing Management webinars on Sept. 8 and 15.
“These webinars are a great way for producers to learn more about producing sheep and goats using pasture. Participants will gain some good tips on how to manage those pastures in order to prevent internal parasite problems in their animals,” said Melanie Barkley, Penn State Extension livestock educator.
The Sept. 8 webinar will include presentations on the importance of soil fertility and how it impacts pasture production, forage species selection, and grazing management practices that promote pasture production and animal performance.
The Sept. 15 webinar will cover financial assistance for pasture systems, and how to keep sheep and goats healthy on pastures and fall management tasks to prepare pasture for winter.
Both webinars start at 7 p.m. and will conclude at 9 p.m.
Alongside of Barkley, speakers at the event will include Dave Hartman, Penn State Extension livestock educator, and J.B. Harrold, Natural Resources Conservation Service grazing specialist.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested by Sept. 7. Register at https://extension.psu.edu/pasture-and-grazing-management or call 877-345-0691.
For more information, contact Melanie Barkley at 814-623-4800 or meh7@psu.edu.
