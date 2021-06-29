Seminary professor marking 55th anniversary

Brother Elliott C. Maloney, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey and professor at St. Vincent College and Seminary, is celebrating the 55th anniversary of his monastic profession of vows in 2021.
He is the son of the late C. Leo and Barbara Maloney of Williamsville, New York. Brother Elliott was born in Pittsburgh on April 17, 1946. He is one of six children. His sisters are Barbara Huber of Williamsville and Maureen Ellis of North Tonawanda, New York. His brothers are James Maloney of Tonawanda, New York, William Maloney of Williamsville and Michael Maloney of Lockport, New York.
He attended Holy Rosary Grade School in Pittsburgh, and is a 1963 graduate of Diocesan Preparatory Seminary of Buffalo, New York. He received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College in 1968, and attended St. Vincent Seminary from 1968–1969. He earned a Licentiate of Sacred Theology from the Pontifical Atheneum of Sant’ Anselmo, Rome, Italy, in 1972, and a Ph.D. in New Testament Studies from Fordham University in 1979. While he was a student at Sant’ Anselmo, Brother Elliott also studied vocal music at the Academia di Santa Cecilia in Rome.
He entered the Benedictine monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey in 1965. He made simple profession of vows on July 11, 1966, and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1969.
Brother Elliott has served the monastic community in its education apostolate. At St. Vincent Seminary he has been an instructor (1976-1978), assistant professor (1978-1987), an associate professor (1987-1992) and professor of New Testament and biblical languages (1992–present). At St. Vincent College, he has taught in the department of theology since 1977 and is past chairperson of the department (1985–1997). In 2008, he was named director for Alumni Affairs of St. Vincent Seminary, serving in that capacity until 2012.
He is a member of the Catholic Biblical Association and the Society of Biblical Literature. He has written articles for The Bible Today, and book reviews for the Catholic Bible Quarterly, Theological Studies, the Review of Biblical Literature, and Chicago Studies. He has served as a translator for the New American Bible (revised New Testament, 1986), and has written two video scripts for Paulist Press. In 2004, Continuum Books published his work, “Jesus’ Urgent Message for Today: The Kingdom of God in Mark’s Gospel,” which won the prize for “Best Book on Scripture” (second place) of the Catholic Press Association of the United States and Canada in 2005 and now has been translated into Portuguese in Brazil. His book, “Saint Paul, Master of the Spiritual Life in Christ” (Liturgical Press, 2014) was awarded the 2015 Honorable Mention for academic books on Sacred Scripture by the Catholic Press Association.
Brother Elliott continues to teach in the seminary and occasionally gives a workshop in Bible study along with lectures on various biblical topics. He is also engaged in producing podcasts on New Testament topics for the seminary’s Institute for Ministry Formation.
In addition to his academic pursuits, Brother Elliott began to hire work/study students to help him with landscaping in 1976, and has been the campus landscaping liaison for St. Vincent Archabbey since 1988.
