Pennsylvania Association of Notaries (www.notary.org) will hold several educational seminars in February for Westmoreland County notaries.
• PAN’s First-Time Notary Seminar (9 a.m. to noon) is state-approved and fulfills the three-hour mandatory education provision for new notaries.
• The Everyday Notary Challenges Seminar (1 p.m. to 4 p.m.) is offered in conjunction with the First-Time Notary Seminar.
The cost is $69 per seminar.
• Notary Reappointment Seminar (2 p.m. to 5 p.m.) fulfills the state’s educational requirement for reappointed notaries. It covers all the new aspects of the Revised Uniform Law on Notarial Acts (RULONA), which became effective on Oct. 26, 2017, including the notary appointment process, identifying your customers, changes in notary equipment, and the new notary act – witnessing or attesting a signature.
The cost for this seminar also is $69.
The seminars will be held at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood campus, Commissioner Hall, Room 2303, on the following dates:
• First-Time Notary Seminar and Everyday Notary Challenges Seminar – Feb. 11
• Notary Reappointment Seminar – Feb. 12.
Commissioners Hall is a red-brick, one-story building that sits between the Student Achievement Center (formerly Founders Hall) and the Science Center.
Pre-registration is recommended.
PAN is a “membership-based organization specializing in state-approved notary and motor vehicle education and offering step-by-step guidance on how to become a notary and renewing your notary commission in Pennsylvania.” The association’s customer service representatives answer more than 200 questions a day from Pennsylvania notaries.
For other information, call PAN at 800-944-8790 or visit www.notary.org.
Access PAN’s Facebook and Twitter pages via http://blog.notary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.