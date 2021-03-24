Just hours after its sibling hatched, a second eaglet hatched in the Hays Bald Eagle nest in Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
The second eaglet emerged from its shell just before 10 p.m. Tuesday, while its sibling hatched around 4 a.m. that day.
The hatching can viewed online at http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest. The eaglets will be more visible when the sun comes up and the camera is no longer in night mode, noted the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.
The Hays Bald Eagles laid three eggs this year. There’s one egg remaining in the nest — hat egg is expected to hatch on or around this Friday. Bald Eagle eggs typically take around 35 to 38 days to hatch.
Now that there are two eaglets and an egg in the nest, the society notes that the “adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly, with the just-hatched eaglet remaining beneath the adult for warmth. The adults will also continue to incubate the remaining egg. The adults will bring back food to the nest for the eaglet, and tear the food into small pieces that the eaglet consumes. The adults will be seen leaning over to feed the eaglet.”
The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and PixCams. The video feed was given a special permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.