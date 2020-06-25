The Carnegie Science Center will reopen its doors to the public on Monday, June 29, with special members-only days set for Friday, June 26, through Sunday, 28.
“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” has been extended because of popular demand. Purchasing timed tickets in advance for both general admission and Mummies of the World is strongly encouraged.
In addition, Carnegie Science Center Summer Camps is accepting a limited number of registrants.
Museum visits from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, June 28, will be reserved for Members of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh who identify themselves as at risk or immunocompromised.
This video outlines what visitors can expect when they come to the Science Center. All state and CDC coronavirus-related guidelines will be in place. For more information or to purchase timed tickets, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org.
