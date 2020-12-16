Carnegie Science Center’s Summer Camp registration is now open, and reservations are being accepted for dozens of programs for children and teens ages 6 to 17.
Participants will be able to take a crash course on digital animation and create character models and GIFs, learn how rockets make space travel possible, harness the laws of motion and launch projectiles, explore kitchen science, classify plants and dissect flowers, and build and program motorized machines with LEGO® kits.
If you can’t register for your favorite camper yet, purchase a gift certificate, good for camps, classes, membership, and admission to the Science Center.
BNY Mellon Fab Lab Carnegie Science Center allows campers to explore “maker” technologies and game design with computers, 3D printers, and laser cutters. Plus, Scout Camps will allow troops to earn science-related badges specific to Scouts BSA and Girl Scouts requirements.
Sensory Sensitive Fab Lab Maker Workshop invites makers on the autism spectrum or who have sensory sensitivities to attend a three-day adventure.
For more details and to register, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org/SummerCamps. To purchase a gift certificate that can be used toward Carnegie Science Center camps, classes, a membership or general admission, call 412-237-3400.
