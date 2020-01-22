There’s been a Heisenberg sighting at Carnegie Science Center!
Tread lightly and explore the chemistry of the television series “Breaking Bad” at Science After Hours: Breaking Bad 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, for adults ages 21+ or older.
• See explosive chemical reactions in action in the Works Theater show, “Breaking Science.”
• Explore the effects of acid on organic matter.
• Learn how to create a homemade battery and car chargers.
• Discover the effects of carbonation in homebrewed beer.
• Test magnetic forces from a distance.
• Identify poisonous plants and berries.
• Plus, check out four floors of engaging exhibits, cash bars, and more at our mad scientist party!
Tickets are $15 in advance at CarnegieScienceCenter.org or $20 at the door.
Sponsored by TribLIVE, Green Mountain Energy, Miller Lite, Dos Equis, and Fat Heads.
For more information, visit CarnegieScienceCenter.org or call 412-237-3400.
Carnegie Science Center is dedicated to inspiring learning and curiosity by connecting science and technology with everyday life. By making science both relevant and fun, the Science Center’s goal is to increase science literacy in the region and motivate young people to seek careers in science and technology. One of the four Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh, the Science Center is Pittsburgh’s premier science exploration destination, reaching more than 700,000 people annually through its hands-on exhibits, camps, classes, and off-site education programs.
Carnegie Science Center welcomes all visitors. Staffers work to assist visitors with disabilities in obtaining reasonable and appropriate accommodations, and in supporting equal access to services, programs, and activities.
They welcome visitors in wheelchairs on the deck of our USS Requin (SS 481) submarine. Below-deck visits require full mobility. Hearing assistance devices are available for The Rangos Giant Cinema. Ask when you buy your ticket.
Requests for accommodations should be made at least two weeks prior to your visit. For specific questions about wheelchairs, strollers or other programmatic or equipment needs, see the ticket counter located on the first floor of the main building or contact the operations department at 412-237-1641 or info@carnegiesciencecenter.org.
Established in 1895 by Andrew Carnegie, Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh is a collection of four distinctive museums: Carnegie Museum of Art, Carnegie Museum of Natural History, Carnegie Science Center, and The Andy Warhol Museum.
In 2017, the museums reached more than 1.4 million people through exhibitions, educational programs, outreach activities, and special events.
