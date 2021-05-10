Western Governors University (WGU) has announces two special programs for Pennsylvania teachers. The first program offers up to 500 scholarships (totaling $2 million) for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in WGU’s Teachers College. The second is a free, online Character Education Professional Learning (CEPL) program free to the first 100 school principals to sign up.
Each WGU Loves Teachers scholarship is valued up to $4,000 and designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom, move into administration, or assist in obtaining the required credentials. Average tuition at WGU is approximately $7,000 per year and through its competency-based model delivered in successive six-month terms, the average time to complete a bachelor’s degree program is two and a half years. This scholarship provides students with significant assistance as they pursue an affordable, high-quality degree.
Funded through The Kern Family Foundation, the CEPL program begins July 13 and will provide curriculum around character education. There are two tracks focused on PK-12 classrooms: the CEPL-T program for teachers and the CEPL-E program for educational leaders like principals.
It is designed to help principals and teachers create a school culture that promotes the character and well-being of their staff and students. Teachers and educational leaders will learn how to implement character development content in their own classrooms and schools and will earn a series of micro-credentials.
New and enrolling WGU students may apply for the scholarship through June 30 online at wgu.edu/teacherappreciation. Scholarships will be awarded based on a candidate’s academic record, financial need, readiness for online study at WGU, current competency, and other considerations.
Registration is now open for the CEPL program at https://www.wgu.edu/online-teaching-degrees/cebs.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.