On Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, the Sandyvale Wine Experience will celebrate its eighth annual wine festival event.
• Friday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m. will feature “Under the Stars Wine Pairing Dinner” at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens & Conservancy, 80 Hickory St., Johnstown. The wine dinner will be catered by The Balance Restaurant, whose chef, in partnership with Duckhorn Wine Co. of Napa Valley/Sonoma, will craft a four-course plated meal paired with exclusive wines from this renowned California wine company. The menu titled “A Journey Through the Garden” will feature fresh produce and herbs grown in the Sandyvale greenhouse. Limited tickets are available for the dinner and can be purchased online at www.Sandyvalememorialgardens.org. Table of eight: $100 per person; individual tickets are $110 each.
• Saturday, Sept. 11, is the wine festival from 2 to 7 p.m. located at 80 Hickory St., Johnstown. A wine festival ticket entitles you to "a free glass upon entry and free samplings from 13 of the best Pennsylvania wineries plus craft beers, craft vendors, food and live music throughout the day with the Kenny Blake Trio and George Byush."
Bottles of wine can be purchased from the wineries at the event. A wine valet service will be offered to attendees.
Festival advance ticket sale discounts are available online at: www.Sandyvalememorialgardens.org with the promo code listed upon purchase, or you can buy tickets at The Galleria Mall in Richland or at the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau on Main Street.
Advance ticket discounts are available now until Sept. 10. Purchase two or more tickets at $20 each or one ticket for $25. At the gate on September 11th festival tickets will be $30 each; no discounts. Designated-driver tickets will be available only at the entrance gate for $10 each. A Photo ID must be presented at the gate upon entry.
Major festival sponsors are The Tax Lady, LLC; AmeriServ Bank; First National Bank; Wessel & Co.; Polish National Alliance; Jim Muir-Hershberger Erie Insurance; Laurel Plumbing & HVAC; The Boulevard Grill; Villa Crest; Hoganas; 1st Summit Bank, and Fi-Hoff Concrete Products.
Both events are "outdoor, tented, rain or shine." Complimentary wine bags will be distributed at the gate to the first 500 attendees at the festival. Duckhorn Wine Co of Napa Valley/Sonoma is the featured winery at this year's event.
Proceeds from these festival events will go toward continued improvements at Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy, a nonprofit 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to "preserving and honoring the local history of Johnstown and enriching our community through recreational and educational programming."
