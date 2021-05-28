Sandyvale Memorial Gardens will hold its annual Memorial Day ceremony 10 a.m. Monday, May 31, at 80 Hickory St.in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown.
Diana Kabo, secretary/event coordinator, said the annual ceremony honoring veterans of all conflicts will have a special pinning ceremony for all attending veterans, and commemorating with special symbolism the observance of the 30th Anniversary of the Persian Gulf War and the 20th Anniversary of 9/11.
Keynote speaker will be Marty Kuhar, retired Army Lt. Col. and Pennsylvania state chairman for Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve – Department of Defense Organization. He will speak on the Persian Gulf War and Sept. 11, 2001.
Also participating will be The Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 16 in period dress, and The Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861-1865 Clara Barton Tent 64.
The Marine Corps League Honor Guard will lead a parade into the site with musical selections by bagpiper Jeff DeLisa. There will be special wreath presentations, a torch lighting ceremony and musical selections sung by Dianne DeLisa.
Pastor the Rev. Nancy Threadgill of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church will lead the invocation and benediction.
During the ceremony, President Bill Horner will present the annual “Mary Claire Andreassi Friends of Sandyvale Award” to Rob Bantly of Bantly Hardware for his support of Sandyvale’s mission since the 1990s.
This event is free and open to the general public through the sponsorships of The Tax Lady LLC, Laurel Management, FNB Bank, GapVax/GAP Pollution & Environmental Control Inc., JWF Industries, Kongsberg Protech Systems USA, 1st Summit Bank, RE/MAX Team, Realtors.
Sandyvale has historically been a community gathering place where citizens have come together to honor their veterans since the Revolutionary War.
There will be a Plant Sale in the Greenhouse after the event.
