The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) in Ligonier will host a special presentation on dyslexia from an artist’s perspective at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23.
The cost for this event is $5 per person and light refreshments will be served. Reservations are required and can be made online at https://www.sama-art.org or by contacting the museum at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.
Dyslexia is defined as a learning disorder that involves difficulty in areas such as reading due to complications identifying speech sounds and learning how they relate to letters and words. Heather Davis sees dyslexia very differently. She feels that dyslexia can be used as a gift and can augment creativity.
The focus of her 2021 goals has reunited her with past sculptural ambitions as well as commitment to a higher level of painted works. The subjects and compositions include landscapes and people in the greater community and the meaning they bring.
Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier, PA 15658. The hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All CDC guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015.
Additionally, the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Bedford’s upcoming exhibition, Major Works from the Permanent Collection and Old Master Prints, will be open Jan. 16 through March 27 and is comprised of works from the Museum’s permanent collection.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Bedford is located at the historic Anderson House at 137 E. Pitt St., Bedford. The hours of operation are from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All CDC guidelines will be in place. The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. For more information, visit www.sama-art.org or call 814-589-3020.
