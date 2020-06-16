Ligonier-The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art (SAMA) at Ligonier Valley will offer two children’s art camps next month.
The first camp will be offered for children ages 5 to 9 from July 6 through July 10 titled, “Create and Play”, taught by artist Amy Roadman. Classes will be held from 9 a.m. to noon. Pre-packaged snacks will be provided daily. The cost for the camp is $125 per child, which includes all materials and snacks.
SAMA’s art camps are “taught in small, informal groups to foster each child’s creativity, personal growth, and interest in the arts,” museum officials noted.
During this weeklong camp, museum officials said children will “use their natural curiosity to explore art materials in new and exciting ways. (Participants) will create mixed media art while having fun with toys then create new toys to take home. This camp will offer social interaction, collaboration, and imaginative engagement through artistic exploration.”
The second camp, offered for children ages 10 to 16, will run from July 20 through July 31 titled, “Welcome Back Water.” This camp is being taught by artist Rita Haldeman. Classes will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. During the camp, museum officials said “children will be introduced to various unique materials and explore a multitude of techniques. The first week involves an investigation into how different mediums are transformed by the introduction of water. Children will create beautiful works using mediums that react differently when introduced to water thereby creating an altered visual effect.
During the second week, students will delve into media art constructing logos and designs using traditional ‘retro’ methodology.” Pre-packaged snacks will be provided daily. The cost for the camp is $225 per child, which includes all materials and snacks.
Registration should be received no later than July 1 and includes a $25 non-refundable deposit. All coronavirus (COVID-19) health and safety protocols will be followed.
For registration or additional information, call the museum at 724-238-6015. These camps are made possible in part by the Ligonier Valley Education Trust and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley is located at One Boucher Lane and 711 South, Ligonier. Hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The museum is a handicapped-accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge.
For more details, call the museum or visit www.sama-art.org.
