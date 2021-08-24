Join Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art and Ligonier Country Club for “a very special event” 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Cost per ticket is $50.
Kristin Miller, SAMA-Ligonier site director, invites the public to “enjoy an evening with the Westmoreland Symphony while gazing at the stars. The symphony will perform on the deck at Ligonier Country Club as guests enjoy music while sitting on the course. Bring your lawn chairs, grab a drink and a snack, sit back, relax, and enjoy the evening!
“Revel in the sounds of your favorite movie soundtracks while munching on popcorn, ice cream sandwiches, nachos pretzels, and more goodies. Have a beer or glass of wine and listen to the amazing orchestra. And don’t forget to bid on some fantastic prizes including symphony tickets, a golf club package and a one-of-a-kind Rita Haldeman painting created just for this event. We will also have a 50/50 raffle!
“Join us on Saturday, Sept. 18, for a lovely evening.”
Reservations can be made by going to the SAMA website at www.sama-art.org. Go to events and click on Events List. You can also make a reservation by calling SAMA Ligonier (724-238-6015).
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located at One Boucher Lane and Route 711 South, Ligonier Township. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines will be in place.
The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. Donations allow it to continue providing free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions. For more information, visit https://www.sama-art.org or call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org and like us on Facebook and Instagram @SAMAligonier.
