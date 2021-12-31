SAMA has new education coordinator

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Loretto, recently announced the appointment of SAMA Ligonier veteran Kristin Miller to the position of education coordinator, effective immediately.
Miller is a SAMA leader with deep expertise in the field of education. She will work with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts to represent SAMA who is the Arts in Education Partner in this region. SAMA exists to preserve, exhibit, and advance American art and is dedicated to making its programs and activities accessible to the people of the southwestern area of central Pennsylvania.
Miller will expand SAMA’s existing education programs in schools and communities in the six counties SAMA serves: Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fayette, Somerset and Westmoreland.
Miller was born and raised in Ligonier and has two sons. She is a graduate of Seton Hill University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a minor in biology. She obtained a master’s degree in special education and has two teaching certifications. Currently, she is going back to school for a second master’s degree in art therapy to help others and expand and enrich SAMA’s outstanding residency programming.
Miller stated, “I am thrilled about this opportunity. I look forward to building new relationships and opening avenues to foster creativity.”
She will remain stationed at the Ligonier Township museum, where she intends to assist the new director in the transition and continue to serve her community.
After five years as site director of SAMA Ligonier, Miller has a wealth of experience and knowledge about the museum’s mission and educational programs. She will be responsible for developing and executing new strategies for taking our Arts-In-Education and Artist-In-Residence programs to new heights. The board of trustees will provide support to her in this new phase of educational growth.
On behalf of the board, Vice President Ann Benzel said, “The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is resolutely committed to its education mission, and we are especially pleased to have Kristin stepping into this vital role. This should provide a seamless transition in providing students with quality arts education through multi-faceted programs.”
The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art is located on the campus of St. Francis University at 112 Franciscan Way, P.O. Box 9, Loretto, PA 15940. The hours of operation are noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
All CDC health and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines are in place.
The museum is an accessible facility and is open to the public free of charge. A $5 admission donation is suggested to help support SAMA’s free and low-cost educational services, cultural event programming, and regional artistic exhibitions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.