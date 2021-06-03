The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley announced the following events:
• Personal trainer Tommie Korneke is hosting a weekly fitness class every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the SAMA gardens, Route 711 south of Ligonier.
The cost is $8 per session. Walk-ins are welcome, or reservations can be made online.
• The children’s 10-day art camp is for ages 10-16 from July 12 through July 23 and is titled “Around the World in 10 Days”.
Reservations are required by July 1 with either a $25 deposit or $225 if paying in full.
• There is a wood carving lecture and demonstration with artist Denny Nurkiewicz on Saturday, June 26. The program begins at 2 p.m.
The fee is $10 per person with advance registration required by June 22.
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication.
Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net
