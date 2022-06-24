Whether you are looking for fashions and accessories, gifts for the girls, chocolates, cute baby bibs, fun greeting cards or the latest kitchen tools, Rose Style Shoppe is a must stop.
Since 1932, this award-winning independent retailer has been your friendly neighborhood shopping destination. When you step in the door of this charming boutique, you will be reminded of the coziness of “Cheers.”
The shop was founded on June 24, 1932, by Rose Rubinoff Buchman, whose brother was nationally renowned violinist David Rubinoff. An associate of his, the iconic singer/bandleader Rudy Vallee sent Mrs. Buchman a congratulatory telegram on the store’s opening.
Owner Ronda Goetz is following in the footsteps of her Grandma Rose and her parents, Harold and Bette Buchman. Bette encouraged her to try newness and explore her passion for discovering just the right fit for her customers.
Bette also was an active part of her downtown community, volunteering for local projects, Fourth of July and the merchants association.
Goetz continues a 90-year tradition of three generations of women providing “warm, gracious personal service.”
From its opening to now, this shop has evolved from providing couture bridal fashions and accessories to a cool, trendy boutique that features lifestyle dressing, hand-crafted jewelry, spa lotions and soaps from France to Hawaii, and items from environmentally and socially active vendors.
Take time to explore the many treasures this shop offers.
Entertain with ease using tabletop items from Nora Fleming, guest towels and cocktail napkins, specialty foods from Stonewall Kitchen, Wind & Willow, Vermont Nut Free Candy, Scamps Toffee and even gluten-free pizzelles.
Ronda’s talent for selecting and creating personalized gifts and baskets will delight family, friends and clients.
You’ll want to keep informed of their latest unique finds. Their social media includes a weekly video on Facebook, and a presence on Instagram and Pinterest.
Register to win the monthly anniversary drawings.
Be sure to ask about the Merchandise Club.
Rose Style Shoppe is located at 906 Ligonier St. in downtown Latrobe.
