A Rosary Rally will take place at noon Saturday, June 12, on the lawn of Holy Family Church at 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Catherine Barger invites everyone to “join in honoring the Sacred Heart of Jesus and praying for our nation and world peace. This event is sponsored by the Holy Family Rosary Society in conjunction with America Needs Fatima.”
Call 724-539-3302 for further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.