Rock named DAR Good Citizen

Senior A.J. Rock was recently selected as the DAR Good Citizen of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
He was selected by the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). This annual award is given to a Greater Latrobe student that demonstrates the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism
Rock a 2020 GLSHS graduate, will be attending the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
