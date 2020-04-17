Rock accepts appointment to US Military Academy

Greater Latrobe senior A.J. Rock recently accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York.
Rock, a 2020 GLHS graduate, will report to the academy in July.
He is a three-sport varsity athlete at Greater Latrobe, participating in varsity football, wrestling and track and field. He was a two-year letterman in football and wrestling and served as team captain on both teams during his career.
Rock has served as class president the past four years and is a member of the distinguished honor roll. Additionally, he is a member of Student Council, president of the Letterman’s Club and vice president of FBLA, the broadcast team and SADD.
He was awarded the D.A.R. Good Citizen Award during his senior year and was a Tribune-Review Outstanding Young Citizen Top 100 selection. He also serves as a volunteer at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and G.L.M.F.A as a youth football coach.
Rock plans to major in business or political science and lead his country as a military officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.